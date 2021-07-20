Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.13. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 20,122 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

