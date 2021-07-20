Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. 6,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

