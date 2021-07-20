Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Critical Comparison

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Internet Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Internet Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.19 $11.36 million N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp $173.20 million 1.70 $29.45 million $3.16 9.47

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 18.25% 9.43% 0.90% First Internet Bancorp 19.65% 10.92% 0.83%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts, as well as offers insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 18 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary, North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Charlotte and Denver, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity and improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company provides its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

