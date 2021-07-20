PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

