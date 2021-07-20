Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $159.69 Million in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,960,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,688,000. Landos Biopharma comprises approximately 2.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 44.77% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LABP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

LABP opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). As a group, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

