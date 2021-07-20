Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.

PWP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

