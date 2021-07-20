Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.02

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.02 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

