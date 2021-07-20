Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,611,592 shares of company stock worth $3,981,139,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

