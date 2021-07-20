Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,755 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.22. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.