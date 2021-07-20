Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Twilio by 199.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,135,821 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $379.06 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

