Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

