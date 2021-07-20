Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $602.05 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $611.62. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

