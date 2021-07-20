Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 87.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

