Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,922 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target stock opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

