Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of inTEST worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 million, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

