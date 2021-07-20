Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Director Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 12,095 Shares

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
