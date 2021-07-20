Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Director Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 12,095 Shares

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.