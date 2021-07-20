PetMed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.