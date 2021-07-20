PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Sells $58,454.70 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PFSweb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PFSweb by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.