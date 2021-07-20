PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHY opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

