Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $370,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCIIU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.