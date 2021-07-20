Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Lowers Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp accounts for about 4.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,989. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.