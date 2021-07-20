Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Makes New $9.25 Million Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 168,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for 2.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 58,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

