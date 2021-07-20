Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.76-5.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

