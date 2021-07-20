Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 16,052 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60.

FedEx stock opened at $294.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

