Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 58,653 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

