PirateCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,716.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $926,529.41 and $1,716.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,974,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

