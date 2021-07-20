Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $87,000 in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Therapeutics Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,859,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,765,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000.
Shares of RACA stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.
Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile
Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.
