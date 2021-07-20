Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $87,000 in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Therapeutics Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,859,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,765,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000.

Get Therapeutics Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RACA stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 209,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.