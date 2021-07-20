Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $88,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.