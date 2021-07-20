Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 86.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

