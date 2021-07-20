Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

RLJ opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

