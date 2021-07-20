Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in UniFirst by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNF opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.81. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

