Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 506.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

