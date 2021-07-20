Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.80. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

