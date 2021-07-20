Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $81,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

