Polkamarkets Price Reaches $0.15 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $121,451.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

