Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits Market Cap of $14.22 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $1.71 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00014662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00740711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,648,894 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,078 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

