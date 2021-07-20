Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

