Populous (PPT) Trading 16.1% Lower This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Populous coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00004841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $76.90 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.