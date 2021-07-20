PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

