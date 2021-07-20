Precision Drilling (PDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $420.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.