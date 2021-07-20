Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Preformed Line Products worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLPC opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

