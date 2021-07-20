Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 194,945 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

