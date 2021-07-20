Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.38.

Shares of PVG opened at C$11.45 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.35 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.72.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

