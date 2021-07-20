Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 10,056 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of TowneBank worth $126,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

