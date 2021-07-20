Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,055,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.79% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $142,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

