Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NVR were worth $147,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NVR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,788.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,277.85 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,850.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total value of $18,064,660.00. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

