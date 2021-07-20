Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $44,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $23,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.