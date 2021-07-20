Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,165 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,861 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

