Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,517 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other SM Energy news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total transaction of $2,843,051.40. Also, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock worth $3,188,041. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

