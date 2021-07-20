Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

